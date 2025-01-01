DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriWindowsTotal 

WindowsTotal

Çizelge pencerelerinin (alt-pencereler dahil) toplam sayısını alır.

int  WindowsTotal() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine tutturulan çizelgedeki pencerelerin (alt-pencereler dahil) toplam sayısını. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa, 0 dönüşü yapar.