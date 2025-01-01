DokümantasyonBölümler
Nesnenin (Uzman veya Script) bırakma noktasına karşılık gelen X koordinatını alır.

int  XOnDropped() const

Dönüş değeri

Nesnenin bırakma noktasının X koordinatı.