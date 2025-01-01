DokümantasyonBölümler
Save

Nesne parametrelerini dosyaya kaydeder.

virtual bool  Save(
   int  file_handle      // dosya tanıtıcı değeri
   )

Parametreler

file_handle

[in] FileOpen(...) fonksiyonu ile açılmış olan dosyanın tanıtıcı değeri.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.