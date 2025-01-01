DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos personalizadosCCanvasGetDefaultColor 

GetDefaultColor

Retorna un color predeterminado según su índice.

static uint  GetDefaultColor(
   const uint  i      // índice
   );

Parámetros

i

[in]  Índice para obtener el color.

Valor devuelto

Color.