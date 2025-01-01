DocumentaciónSecciones
ColorText (método Get)

Retorna el color del texto.

 uint  ColorText()

Valor devuelto

Color del texto.

ColorText (método Set)

Establece el color del texto.                                            

 void  ColorText(
   const uint  value,  // color del texto 
   )

Parámetros

value

[in]  Color del texto.