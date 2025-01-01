DocumentaciónSecciones
DataOffset

Retorna el valor de desplazamiento de los datos.

 int  DataOffset()

Valor devuelto

Desplazamiento de los datos.

Establece el valor del desplazamiento de los datos.                                            

 void  DataOffset(
   const int  value,  // valor
   )

Parámetros

value

[in] Desplazamiento de los datos.