DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos personalizadosCCanvasFillPolygon 

FillPolygon

Dibuja un rectángulo coloreado.

void  FillPolygon(
   int&         x,      // matriz con las coordenadas de los puntos X del polígono
   int&         y,      // matriz con las coordenadas de los puntos Y del polígono
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parámetros

x

[in]  Matriz que contiene las coordenadas de los puntos X del polígono.

y

[in]  Matriz que contiene las coordenadas de los puntos Y del polígono.

clr

[in]  Color en formato ARGB.

Pie