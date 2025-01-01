DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos personalizadosCCanvasLineVertical 

LineVertical

Dibuja un segmento de línea vertical.

void  LineVertical(
   int         x,       // coordenada X
   int         y1,      // coordenada Y
   int         y2,      // coordenada Y
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parámetros

x

[in]  Coordenada X del segmento.

y1

[in]  Coordenada Y del primer punto del segmento.

y2

[in]  Coordenada Y del segundo punto del segmento.

clr

[in]  Color en formato ARGB.