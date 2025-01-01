DocumentaciónSecciones
NumGrid

Retorna el número de secciones verticales de la escala al construir la cuadrícula del gráfico.

 uint  NumGrid()

Valor devuelto

Número de secciones.

Establece el número de secciones verticales de la escala al construir la cuadrícula del gráfico.                      

 void  NumGrid(
   const uint  value,  // número secciones
   )

Parámetros

value

[in] Número de secciones.