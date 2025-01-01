DocumentaciónSecciones
Establece el valor de la bandera de visibilidad para los tantos por ciento (FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT).                            

 void  ShowPercent(
   const bool  flag,  // valor de la bandera  
   )

Parámetros

flag

[in] Valor de la bandera:

  • true – el tanto por ciento se hace visible.
  • false – el tanto por ciento se hace invisible.