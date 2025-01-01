DocumentaciónSecciones
Establece el valor de la bandera de visibilidad para la escala superior (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_TOP).                          

 void  ShowScaleTop(
   const bool  flag,  // valor de la bandera 
   )

Parámetros

flag

[in] Valor de la bandera:

  • true –  la escala superior se hace visible.
  • false – la escala superior se hace invisible.