Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos personalizadosCChartCanvasShowValue 

ShowValue

Establece la bandera de visibilidad para  los valores (FLAG_SHOW_VALUE).                                   

 void  ShowValue(
   const bool  flag,  // valor de la bandera 
   )

Parámetros

flag

[in] Valor de la bandera:

  • true – los valores se hacen visibles.  
  • false – los valores se hacen invisibles.