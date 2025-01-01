DocumentaciónSecciones
VScaleParams

Establece los parámetros para la escala vertical de valores.

 void  VScaleParams(
   const double  max,   // máximo
   const double  min,   // mínimo
   const uint    grid,  // número de secciones
   )

Parámetros

max

[in] Valor mínimo.

min

[in] Valor máximo. 

grid

[in] Número de secciones en la escala. 