Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos personalizadosCCanvasTriangle 

Triangle

Dibuja un triángulo.

void  Triangle(
   int         x1,      // coordenada X
   int         y1,      // coordenada Y
   int         x2,      // coordenada X
   int         y2,      // coordenada Y
   int         x3,      // coordenada X
   int         y3,      // coordenada Y
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parámetros

x1

[in]  Coordenada X del primer vértice del triángulo.

y1

[in]  Coordenada Y del primer vértice del triángulo.

x2

[in]  Coordenada X del segundo vértice del triángulo.

y2

[in]  Coordenada Y del segundo vértice del triángulo.

x3

[in]  Coordenada X del tercer vértice del triángulo.

y3

[in]  Coordenada Y del tercer vértice del triángulo.

clr

[in]  Color en formato ARGB.