DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos personalizadosCChartCanvasShowLegend 

ShowLegend

Establece el valor de la bandera de visibilidad para la leyenda (FLAG_SHOW_LEGEND).

 void  ShowLegend(
   const bool  flag,  // valor de la bandera
   )

Parámetros

flag

[in] Valor de la bandera:

  • true –  la leyenda se hace visible.
  • false – la leyenda se hace invisible.