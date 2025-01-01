DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos personalizadosCCanvasLineHorizontal 

LineHorizontal

Dibuja un segmento de línea horizontal.

void  LineHorizontal(
   int         x1,      // coordenada X
   int         x2,      // coordenada X
   int         y,       // coordenada Y
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parámetros

x1

[in]  Coordenada X del primer punto del segmento.

x2

[in]  Coordenada X del segundo punto del segmento.

y

[in]  Coordenada Y del segmento.

clr

[in]  Color en formato ARGB.