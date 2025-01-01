DocumentaciónSecciones
ShowDescriptors

Establece el valor de la bandera de visibilidad para los descriptores (FLAG_SHOW_DESCRIPTORS).                        

 void  ShowDescriptors(
   const bool  flag,    // valor de la bandera 
   )

Parámetros

flag

[in] Valor de la bandera:

  • true – el descriptor se hace visible.
  • false – el descriptor se hace invisible.