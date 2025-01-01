DocumentaciónSecciones
VScaleMin (Valor Get)

Retorna el mínimo en la escala vertical de valores.

 double  VScaleMin()

Valor devuelto

Valor mínimo en la escala vertical.

VScaleMin (Método Set)

Establece el mínimo en la escala vertical de valores.                  

 void  VScaleMin(
   const double  value,    // valor en la escala vertical
   )

Parámetros

value

[in] Valor mínimo.