AllowedShowFlags

Establece el conjunto de banderas de visibilidad permitidas para los elementos del gráfico.                                  

 void  AllowedShowFlags(
   const uint  flags,  // banderas
   )

Parámetros

flags

[in] Banderas permitidas. 