ShowScaleBottom

Establece el valor de la bandera de visibilidad para la escala inferior (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_BOTTOM).                        

 void  ShowScaleBottom(
   const bool  flag,     // valor de la bandera 
   )

Parámetros

flag

[in] Valor de la bandera:

  • true – la escala inferior se hace visible.
  • false – la escala inferior se hace invisible.