ShowScaleRight

Establece el valor de la bandera de visibilidad para la escala derecha (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_RIGHT).                          

 void  ShowScaleRight(
   const bool  flag,  // valor de la bandera 
   )

Parámetros

flag

[in] Valor de la bandera:

  • true –  la escala derecha se hace visible.
  • false – la escala derecha se hace invisible.