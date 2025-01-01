DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos personalizadosCCanvasPolylineAA 

PolylineAA

Dibuja una polilínea utilizando un algoritmo antialiasing.

void  PolylineAA(
   int&        x[],                // array de coordenadas X
   int&        y[],                // array de coordenadas Y
   const uint  clr,                // color
   const uint  style=UINT_MAX      // estilo de línea
   );

Parámetros

x[]

[in]  Array de coordenadas X de una polilínea.

y[]

[in]  Array de coordenadas Y de una polilínea.

clr

[in]  Color en formato ARGB.

style=UINT_MAX

[in]  El estilo de línea se corresponde con alguno de los valores de ENUM_LINE_STYLE, o bien con un valor personalizado.