Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos personalizadosCCanvasPixelSet 

PixelSet

Establece el color del punto correspondiente a las coordenadas especificadas.

void  PixelSet(
   const int   x,       // coordenada X
   const int   y,       // coordenada Y
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parámetros

x

[in]  Coordenada X del punto.

y

[in]  Coordenada Y del punto.

clr

[in]  Color en formato ARGB.