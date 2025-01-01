DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos personalizadosCCanvasTransparentLevelSet 

TransparentLevelSet

Establece el nivel de transparencia.

void  TransparentLevelSet(
   const uchar  value      // valor
   );

Parámetros

value

[in]  Valor nuevo del nivel de transparencia.

Nota

0 significa transparencia completa, y 255 quiere decir opacidad completa.

Al establecer un nivel de transparencia se ve afectado todo lo que se ha dibujado previamente. El nivel de transparencia especificado no afecta a las construcciones futuras.