DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos personalizadosCChartCanvasShowScaleLeft 

ShowScaleLeft

Establece el valor de la bandera de visibilidad para la escala izquierda (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_LEFT).                            

 void  ShowScaleLeft(
   const bool  flag,  // valor de la bandera 
   )

Parámetros

flag

[in] Valor de la bandera:

  • true – la escala izquierda se hace visible.
  • false – la escala izquierda se hace invisible.