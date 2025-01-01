DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos personalizadosCChartCanvasLegendAlignment 

LegendAlignment

Establece la alineación del texto para la leyenda.

 void  LegendAlignment(
   const ENUM_ALIGNMENT  value,  // bandera
   )

Parámetros

value

[in] Adopta uno de los valores  de la enumeración ENUM_ALIGNMENT:

  • ALIGNMENT_LEFT – alinea por el límite izquierdo.
  • ALIGNMENT_TOP – alinea por el límite superior.
  • ALIGNMENT_RIGHT – alinea por el límite derecho.
  • ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM – alinea por el límite inferior.