Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos personalizadosCCanvasPolygonWu 

PolygonWu

Dibuja un polígono utilizando un algoritmo antialiasing Wu.

void  PolygonWu(
   int&        x[],                // array de coordenadas X
   int&        y[],                // array de coordenadas Y
   const uint  clr,                // color
   const uint  style=UINT_MAX      // estilo de línea
   );

Parámetros

x[]

[in]  Array de coordenadas X de los puntos de un polígono.

y[]

[in]  Array de coordenadas Y de los puntos de un polígono.

clr

[in]  Color en formato ARGB.

style=UINT_MAX

[in]  El estilo de línea se corresponde con alguno de los valores de ENUM_LINE_STYLE, o bien con un valor personalizado.