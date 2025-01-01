DocumentaciónSecciones
Fill

Rellena un área.

void  Fill(
   int         x,       // coordenada X
   int         y,       // coordenada Y
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parámetros

x

[in]  Coordenada X correspondiente al punto de inicio del relleno.

y

[in]  Coordenada Y correspondiente al punto de inicio del relleno.

clr

[in]  Color en formato ARGB.