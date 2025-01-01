DocumentaciónSecciones
PixelSetAA

Dibuja un punto utilizando un algoritmo antialiasing.

void  PixelSetAA(
   const double  x,       // coordenada X
   const double  y,       // coordenada Y
   const uint    clr      // color
   );

Parámetros

x

[in]  Coordenada X del punto.

y

[in]  Coordenada Y del punto.

clr

[in]  Color en formato ARGB.