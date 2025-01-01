DocumentaciónSecciones
Lee una imagen de un archivo BMP.

bool  LoadFromFile(
   const string  filename      // nombre del archivo
   );

Parámetros

filename

[in]  Nombre del archivo (incluyendo la extensión "BMP").

Valor devuelto

true - si se ejecuta correctamente, en caso contrario - false