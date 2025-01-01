DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos personalizadosCCanvasPolyline 

Polyline

Dibuja una polilínea.

void  Polyline(
   int&        x[],     // array de coordenadas X
   int&        y[],     // array de coordenadas Y
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parámetros

x[]

[in]  Array de coordenadas X de una polilínea.

y[]

[in]  Array de coordenadas Y de una polilínea.

clr

[in]  Color en formato ARGB.