ShowGrid

Establece el valor de la bandera de visibilidad para la cuadrícula (FLAG_SHOW_GRID).                      

 void  ShowGrid(
   const bool  flag,  // valor de la bandera 
   )

Parámetros

flag

[in] Valor de la bandera:

  • true – la cuadrícula se hace visible.
  • false – la cuadrícula se hace invisible.