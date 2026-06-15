Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!

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It's nice to have this option, but what about defect #11049 which was closed by the dev team, without it being fixed or without giving any feedback by your team?
It would be nice if your team would give as little as feedback to the people that assist as you request.
Hello,
Why is showing an error?
FxMan77
Hallo,
each compiling ( of *.MQ5 files) ends with the message "internal error #-3", Line 0, Column 0, on the MetaEditor.
I have downloaded Meta Trader 5 build 458 with a Demo Account. In the MetaEditor I can't compile anything, not yet the indicators given
as example in the path "MQL5/Indicators/Examples". Allways I get an "internal error #-3". I don't know its meaning.
There is no problem with the compiling of *.MQH files.
Compiling from the command line produces a message: " (0, 0): error 124: internal error #-3".
I attach two .jpg files with hard prints from the compiler runs.
The OS is Windows XP Home, I have administrator rights, and Meta Trader 4 is also installed (and shows no problems).
I'd like to have a solution. Thanks.
Joao M. R. Martins
- www.mql5.com
Hallo,
I have now installed Meta Trader 5 under Windows 7 and the compiler error "internal error #-3" doesn't
appear anymore. No error at all. It seems, it appears only under Windows XP...
JMRM
Why we dont have Live chat room?
If we have any question, we can chat in live room that, then anyone , any member can reply immediately!
I love live chat for us 4room!
hi;
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Updated MetaTrader 5 iPhone - Push Notifications and Even More Indicators
admin please answer,
thanks.
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