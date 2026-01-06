Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 89
There is one article which every seller on the market should read: it is about validation of the Market products -
----------------
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks, as a small error in the expert or indicator logic can cause losses on the trading account. That is why we have developed a series of basic checks to ensure the required quality level of the Market products.
If any errors are identified by the Market moderators in the process of checking your product, you will have to fix all of them. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their trading robots and technical indicators. We also recommend reading the following articles:
Why my comments are disappearing?
Keep your thread for your question: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/355945
But I want developer answer, because looks like nobody is giving me clear answer, thats why I tried here. Developer knows best or have access to source code if he does not know and can see.
Hi.
my 789229 signal is disabled.
I use mql5 honestly.
The registered name is Can Pei Pu.
Please activate the signal.
Best Regards.
This is not the service desk, it is the thread about how to contact with the service desk.
----------------
Besides, I looked at your signal and I see that it may be something with drawdown:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signals Service FAQ
Rashid Umarov , 2015.05.27 12:42The subscription is prohibited if the current drawdown exceeds 30%.
Hallo,
I lost am activation after update of EA yesterday. Please help
Hallo,
I lost am activation after update of EA yesterday. Please help