Sir/Madam
    I have an open seller account with your website (MQL5),and I want sell my EA's on your platform . 
But now there is a little problem that is facing i "your automatic system to validate the EA not working on my EA " My EA is working properly on mt4 from a long time ,now i want to sale my EA to other clients through your website .
Please check my EA manually and validate it for the website so i can sell it to my clients.I am sending you my EA  .EX4 file for further checking .
To run my EA properly it needs at least 5000 $  
your system giving me the error message "not enough money to trade"
waiting for your reply
Oskars Paeglis:
There is one article which every seller on the market should read: it is about validation of the Market products - 

---------------- 

The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market

Why products are checked before they are published in the Market 

Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks, as a small error in the expert or indicator logic can cause losses on the trading account. That is why we have developed a series of basic checks to ensure the required quality level of the Market products.

If any errors are identified by the Market moderators in the process of checking your product, you will have to fix all of them. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their trading robots and technical indicators. We also recommend reading the following articles: 

 
Poker_player:
Why my comments are disappearing?
Sergey Golubev:
Keep your thread for your question: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/355945

But I want developer answer, because looks like nobody is giving me clear answer, thats why I tried here. Developer knows best or have access to source code if he does not know and can see.

 
SL/TP always 0.0 for historical trades where SL/TP was set after creating the trade. It works fine when the trade was created with SL/TP values but not when those were added afterwards. Is there a workaround?
 

Hi.

my 789229 signal is disabled.

I use mql5 honestly.

The registered name is Can Pei Pu.

Please activate the signal.

Best Regards.

 
Can Pei Pu:

Hi.

my 789229 signal is disabled.

I use mql5 honestly.

The registered name is Can Pei Pu.

Please activate the signal.

Best Regards.

This is not the service desk, it is the thread about how to contact with the service desk.

----------------

Besides, I looked at your signal and I see that it may be something with drawdown:


about drawdown - reply from admin:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signals Service FAQ

Rashid Umarov , 2015.05.27 12:42

The subscription is prohibited if the current drawdown exceeds 30%.
 

Hallo,

I lost am activation after update of EA yesterday. Please help

 
lowlevel101:

Hallo,

I lost am activation after update of EA yesterday. Please help

