Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 39
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is a user's forum not Metaquotes. Read post #1 and ask them.
Update Wine to at least 3.0, if that doesn't solve the problem get winetricks and install winhttp library.
You could probably insert the winhttp from winecfg as well.
Hello guys,
the "bug" might be really small but is there a reason or a scheduled fix for the Backtester (Strategy Tester).
It really seems that every time i use the Backtester and do not close it properly it just does not respond anymore.
What I am doing is:
-Pause tester, Stop Tester, and then I will close the window
.. but always (reproducible) if I do not do this in this particular order I get it to "not responding". For example by just clicking "X" without stopping the tester.
That is really bothering me.
Regards
Hello there!
I want to delete my account but i can't!
Can you delete my account please?best regards jhoni196
Hello there!
I want to delete my account but i can't!
Can you delete my account please?best regards jhoni196
write to the service desk (the link is on your profile on the left side).
hello, i am having troubles running mql5 in windows 7 virtual machine.
I am running windows 10.
with virtual box 5.2
in the virtual box i installed windows 7 starter with 2gb of ram and 31 gb disc.
thanks for your time.
hello, i am having troubles running mql5 in windows 7 virtual machine.
I am running windows 10.
with virtual box 5.2
in the virtual box i installed windows 7 starter with 2gb of ram and 31 gb disc.
thanks for your time.
You can write to the service desk - I think they can advice something.
You can write to the service desk - I think they can advice something.
done...
Thanks . :)