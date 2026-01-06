Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 118
Ive been charged twice for a single purchase, how do I get my refund on the double payment, I paid for the same software twice - how to resolve?
go to "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Cannot contact support team.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.05.03 19:30The service desk is mostly dealing with financial issues only.
You need to to choose the specific subjects (the function to create the ticket is available for specific subject only so you need properly to select the subject).
For example - about validation: seller registration - account verification (as an example).
Hello,
I'm trying to install MT4 but I'm receiving the proxy configuration popup at the instalation start. Already disabled antivirus and firewall, but didn't work still. What can I do beside this?
Thanks in advance.
Best regards.
MT4 asked for proxy server during installation - General - MQL5 programming forum #1 (2015)
"Please specify the proxy server options" AWS Amazon VPS installation - MQL4 programming forum (2022)
Can't Install MT5 Mac - Proxy Server - General - MQL5 programming forum #8 (2022)
Thanks
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked, so we can't see your machine.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
No information provided, no description, no image, no video (perhaps use ScreenToGif).
I am here to trade why doesn't let me start trading?
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. Broker selection - the thread with some advices
5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
I have a slight issue wherein I cannot access my account where I have purchased an EA! If MQL5 admin can please assist me it would be much appreciated! I can't find a contract page or mail.I created this account with another email! The account I can't access is on a different email plus I tried signing in with and that also created a separate account! I just want to know how to contact the MQL5 team
I can't find a way to contact service desk can you understand that! Do you really think if I could contact them I would be here surrounded with the likes of you. You seem like a smart wise ass so explain to me how to do it and be sure it works because it seems like they can't be contacted.
Service Desk — Contacts and requests >> Create a request >> Finance (or Account) >> ... and so on ... >> write your message
or read this thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/472794