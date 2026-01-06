Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 118

dj171084 #:
Ive been charged twice for a single purchase, how do I get my refund on the double payment, I paid for the same software twice - how to resolve?

go to "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page -

Cannot contact support team.

Sergey Golubev, 2024.05.03 19:30

The service desk is mostly dealing with financial issues only.
You need to to choose the specific subjects (the function to create the ticket is available for specific subject only so you need properly to select the subject).
For example - about validation: seller registration - account verification (as an example).

 

Hello,

I'm trying to install MT4 but I'm receiving the proxy configuration popup at the instalation start. Already disabled antivirus and firewall, but didn't work still. What can I do beside this?




Thanks in advance.
Best regards.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

go to "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page -


I am here to trade why doesn't let me start trading?
 
Marcos Roque Roque #: I am here to trade why doesn't let me start trading?

Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked, so we can't see your machine.
     How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
          Be precise and informative about your problem

No information provided, no description, no image, no video (perhaps use ScreenToGif).

 
Marcos Roque Roque #:
I am here to trade why doesn't let me start trading?

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. Broker selection - the thread with some advices

5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

MQL5.community - User Memo
You have just registered and most likely you have questions such as, "How do I insert a picture to my a message?" "How do I format my MQL5 source code?" "Where are my personal messages kept?" You may have many other questions. In this article, we have prepared some hands-on tips that will help you get accustomed in MQL5.community and take full advantage of its available features.
 
I have a slight issue wherein I cannot access my account where I have purchased an EA! If MQL5 admin can please assist me it would be much appreciated! I can't find a contract page or mail.I created this account with another email! The account I can't access is on a different email plus I tried signing in with and that also created a separate account! I just want to know how to contact the MQL5 team
 
Rucavanne Henckert #:
I have a slight issue wherein I cannot access my account where I have purchased an EA! If MQL5 admin can please assist me it would be much appreciated! I can't find a contract page or mail.I created this account with another email! The account I can't access is on a different email plus I tried signing in with and that also created a separate account! I just want to know how to contact the MQL5 team
You have already been told to contact the service desk in your other thread.  So do that
 
Rucavanne Henckert #:
I can't find a way to contact service desk can you understand that! Do you really think if I could contact them I would be here surrounded with the likes of you. You seem like a smart wise ass so explain to me how to do it and be sure it works because it seems like they can't be contacted. 

 Service Desk — Contacts and requests >> Create a request >> Finance (or Account) >> ... and so on ... >> write your message

or read this thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/472794

Contact Us
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
