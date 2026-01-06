Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 34

SanjayBalraj:

Have you try unplugging it and plugging it back in?

explain me  "unplugging it and plugging it" please

thanks

mario



 
Mario Trinchero: release 1755 ( on Windows 10 Build 17093 ) don't work. explain me  "unplugging it and plugging it" please

"Doesn't work" is meaningless - just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires - meaningless. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.

No useful information given, no useful reply possible.

 
This is meesage what appears on the screen.

When I click on metatrader icon this message appear and program not run

If you  run new metatrader release 1755 on windows 10 build 17093 you see what metatrader don't run

Thanks

Mario

Files:
ERROR.jpg  26 kb
 
Scuse me, explain me please,

the crystal balls are cracked because they fell on the ground?

Thanks

Mario

 
Why I cant see WebMoney when I want to deposit to my account? Is it related to my ip address or something like this or what?
 

Dear MetaQuotes Software Corp.!

A bug appeared during getting the Daily High/Low values. There were no bugs in that funtion during the past 6-7 years but in the new version sometime it gives back wrong value.


The exact situation:

I open for exampe an H1 chart and let an EA run. It works with the Daily High/Low values as well. The Daily chart is not opened. I experienced that the iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0) and iLow(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0) functions give back sometime wrong value for the current day. I started to print the values and also counting the Daily High/Low values from the hourly chart and If it missmatched it printed. Unfortunately it get proved that the  iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0) and iLow() does not refresh itself always and gives back different valuse than the real High/Low value. There are missmatches at the start of the new hour If it is a High or Low value, and also sometimes the iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0) and iLow funtions are not refreshed during the days, If new daily High or Low values are hit.

Here is the part of the code which I let run and it printed the errors. Prints were appeared at 4-5 independent brokerages as well so it is not broker side error.

   double HDay0 = iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0);
   double LDay0 = iLow(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0);
  
   HDay0 = iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0);
   LDay0 = iLow(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0);
  
   int today = TimeDay(TimeCurrent());
   int TimeShift = 0;
  
   for(int td = 0; td<25; td++)
      {
      if( TimeDay(iTime(NULL, PERIOD_H1, td)) != today )
         {
         TimeShift = td;
         break;
         }
      }
  
   //TimeShift = TimeHour(TimeCurrent())+1;
  
   int BarShift = iHighest(NULL,PERIOD_H1,MODE_HIGH,TimeShift,0);
   double HDay0_H1 = iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_H1,BarShift);
  
   int BarShift_L = iLowest(NULL,PERIOD_H1,MODE_LOW,TimeShift,0);
   double LDay0_H1 = iLow(NULL,PERIOD_H1,BarShift_L);

if( Norm(HDay0) != Norm(HDay0_H1) )
      {
      if(print_)Print(Number, ": ", "HDay0: ", DoubleToString(HDay0,5), "; HDay0_H1: ", DoubleToString(HDay0_H1,5), "; TimeShift:", TimeShift, "; BarShift: ", BarShift);
      return(0);
      }


if( Norm(LDay0) != Norm(LDay0_H1) )
      {
      if(print_)Print(Number, ": ", "LDay0: ", DoubleToString(LDay0,5), "; LDay0_H1: ", DoubleToString(LDay0_H1,5), "; TimeShift:", TimeShift, "; BarShift_L: ", BarShift_L);
      return(0);
      }


I attached 1 log file, for exapmle in that situation the  iLow(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0) function gave back wrong value because it was not refreshed, it gave 1.23255 value almost for an hour meanwhile the Daily low was already at 1.23239 on EURUSD at around 2018.February 6. 14:06.


I hope you can solve this bug soon.


Thank you in advance!


Best regards,

Daniel

Files:
20180206.log  9094 kb
 

Please use the </> button to post your code.


 

You start with 

LDay0: 1.23255; LDay0_H1: 1.23239;

and you end with 

LDay0: 1.23255; LDay0_H1: 1.23239;

I don't see any problem with this.

No new low was hit for D1 so i don't understand the problem.

 
Daniel Csigo: Dear MetaQuotes Software Corp.! I hope you can solve this bug soon.
  1. When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.) Please edit your post.
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
              Messages Editor

  2. This is a user's forum not Metaquotes. If you want to write to them, read the first post of this thread.

  3. On MT5: Unless the chart is that specific pair/TF, you must Synchronize the terminal Data from the Server.
              Timeseries and Indicators Access /  Data Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5

 
Marco vd Heijden:

You start with 

LDay0: 1.23255; LDay0_H1: 1.23239;

and you end with 

LDay0: 1.23255; LDay0_H1: 1.23239;

I don't see any problem with this.

No new low was hit for D1 so i don't understand the problem.

1.23239 - this was hit during the day. So the Daily low should be 1.23239 and not 1.23255. So that is the problem.
