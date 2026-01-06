Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 54
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I made a purchase but the downlink doesn't work please help
Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy
Hello,
I have a query.
How i can get the two brokers candles tick in one MT5?
Say for example, I have demo account of the MT5. And I have the demo account of the Binary.com, which s again in the MT5. See the images:
I have these 2 MT5 with different broker. One is MT5-Demo and the other is Binary.com-demo.
Now I do not wish to see these two separate MT5 as I am willing to compare the prices.
Kindly suggest me what I can to get these prices in one MT5 along with the MT5-demo.
Please reply soon.
Is there no one to answer my queries? I have placed the question here and am still waiting for the replies. Please let me know.
Seems, no one knows ..
I just hope that experience traders/coders will reply to you.
Hello,
I have a query.
How i can get the two brokers candles tick in one MT5?
Say for example, I have demo account of the MT5. And I have the demo account of the Binary.com, which s again in the MT5. See the images:
I have these 2 MT5 with different broker. One is MT5-Demo and the other is Binary.com-demo.
Now I do not wish to see these two separate MT5 as I am willing to compare the prices.
Kindly suggest me what I can to get these prices in one MT5 along with the MT5-demo.
Please reply soon.
freelance service is available.
https://www.mql5.com/en/job
or hire me ;)
hello i am Using Metatrader 5 I have litle issue with an indicator i usualy use Traditional Macd but from yesterday it doesnt shows in the chart it write Custom Indicator loading of Macd traditional (DE30,M5) failed [538] please have a look on it sorry for my broken english
If it is custom indicator so look at the log files (during the attaching this indicator to the chart) - so see the issue/error/number of error/any (so, at least, you will know about what was happened) -
Hi,
I subscribed to the signal in MT5 [link to the signal was deleted by moderator]
I have a different broker than the signal provider. I have ICMarkets, the signal provider has XM. The instrument that the signal provider is trading is called "US30Cash" which is the equivalent of "US30" in my MT4 with ICM.
The terminal therefore gives me the error message "deal #xxxxx buy YYY US30Cash at XXXXXX skipped as no symbol found".
How can I map my instrument "US30" to the signal providers instrument "US30Cash"?
thanks for any help in advance.