Free demo account is providing just for practicing.
MetaQuotes is providing free demo accounts only so you can not deposit to MetaQuotes account with Metatrader.
To deposit your money - you need to select the broker which is using Metatrader.
Besides, datafeed/price etc are not centralized ...
You are validating my point. MetaQuotes is not a broker and my demo account is through MetaQuotes. The error happened on your demo account (again no broker). I'm -$1,721.40 on a trade that never came close to hitting 1.14 GBP/USD. I traded a large live account through InterbankFX years ago and am planning to wade back into currency trading, but how can I use your platform if there are significant errors that are not related to a broker? Thanks for your help.
My platform?
I am not MetaQuotes and I am not from MetaQuotes.
:)
You should find the right person first for this complaint ... and the right persons are located in the service desk (the link to the service desk is in your profile).
---------------
This issue (spike issue?) is nothing with Metatrader as a platform. It is about datafeed which is not centralized, and it (datafeed quality) may be different for different brokers.
It means - try to select the broker with good datafeed (without this issue) for real/live account.
---------------
Datafeed quality is different from one broker to an other one.
You can see my Metatrader: I am using just one Metatrader instance for many demo accounts ... if I do not like some of them - I can easy switch to the other account -
And you are having just one free demo account from MetaQuotes?
I am having 11 accounts ...
My apologies. Are you not a developer for MetaTrader of which MetaQuotes is the parent company? I assumed a moderator of a developer forum for Metatrader would work for the company.
Anyway, here is what I'm gathering:
1. MetaQuotes owns MetaTrader
2. MetaQuotes also has it's own feed that it offers for free demo accounts only
3. So, MetaQuotes (the parent company of MetaTrader) has bugs in its feed. I've experienced this twice in the past several months.
4. Each broker that uses the Metatrader platform can have its own feed...however, do some brokers contract with MetaQuotes for its feed?
5. Also, the default answer I'm seeing on multiple threads is "That's a broker problem. Contact the broker." However, clearly MetaQuotes is not a broker and thus the problem is not a broker problem.
Thanks again for being so responsive on this issue.
Moderators of this forum are the public ones. It means - I am public moderator (I am same with you).
1. yes
2. MetaQuotes offers demo accounts ... but I do not know about feed (it's own feed or the feed from one of liquidity provider for example)
3. simetimes, from time to time (on demo account), but it is not related to Metatrader as a software; besides, if you do not like MetaQuores-Demo datafeed so you can select the other demo account from any broker.
4. yes, its own feed (from liquidity provider they selected for their feed).
I think - the brokers are using liquidity providers, and there are many liquidity providers: HUBECN, PrimeXM, oneZero, and more
5. This is not Metatrader platform issue/problem.
If you do not like this demo feed so you can select the other demo accounts/feed from any broker.
Got it. Thanks Sergey, for clarifying.
I woke up this morning (12/1) to find I was stopped out on the GBP/USD at 1.14 yet it never came close dipping that low and has not been close to that low since October 2016. I noticed this happened a earlier this year as well. I plan to make a significant deposit with a broker that uses MQL5 because it is the cleanest platform but if it is going to be buggy on trades, I have not choice but to find a different platform. Can you please look into it? Thanks!
Besides, you are talking about spike for GBP/USD on MetaQuotes-Demo (GBP/USD at 1.14) ... but you can look at this thread in russian part of the forum: they had GBP/USD at 0.00001
:)
It happened for demo accounts from time to time ... because demo accounts are not the real ones ...
And because of that - it is very important to select the right broker which is having good datafeed for the accounts (and there are hundreds of them providing demo accounts with different quality incl good ones for example).
There is one old joke about datafeed for demo accounts ... from one broker (which does not exist anymore):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Traders Joking
Sergey Golubev, 2012.12.30 20:51profitable pattern
This is joke ... but in case of any situation related to the MetaQuotes-Demo feed - write to the service desk (the link is located in the profile)
Hi, just did a Windows 10 update and now an EA is not working. Appears in navigator but not able to drag and drop.
FYI passwords were also gone but logged in again ok manually.
I'm on limited downloads so can't download it again. What do you recommend I do?
Thanks