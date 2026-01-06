Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 62
Hi. i have windows 10 64bit
when i open mt5 and login into my account (successful login with sound) after 5 seconds The platform closes automatically. in mt4 there is no problem
Or download Metatrader 5 from this link (and wait for updates): Download MetaTrader 5
It may be the updated (when MT5 is updated for new build so it is closed and opened once again).
Thanks for the answer, It will close, but it won't open again. I also downloaded from this link you put. But it doesn't matter. If I'm not logged in, it's okay But once logged in, it closes. Please see the attached file. thank you
I am using Windows 10 64 bit too, and everything is fine.
About your gif image ... as far as I understand - this is MT5 from some broker ... you can try to use it from this website.
or it is something with your computer ...
or some other users will help ..
Hello Support-Team,
please delete my MQL5-account. I cannot find this option in my profile. Thank you
Until now I do not have any clear idea what would happen on my account.. My ticket on Service Desk was dated September 7 and it almost 2 months now.. I have almost $3000 on my account and I do not know if I will still be able to get it... I hope I will get a clear answer for my ticket was just Unapproved → Closed .. and my issue is still not fixed... After that I made a new comment it is now Closed → Unapproved and I still got no answer..
I hope this will be fix soon.. I have a lot of users waiting for my product to be available again...
Please help me on Selller Register. I provided my phone number, but I do not receipt any code from you.
I tried 3 times yesterday, and all did not work, I did not receipt any code.
Please help to figure out.
Thank you.
Hi i am copying a signal and its unable to find symbols
You must make sure that you have enabled the appropriate symbols in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
If your broker uses a suffix, like . or .m etc. you must confirm with the signal provider that you can still copy the signal, otherwise you must use another broker/server setup.
Hello developers.
I was trying to explore the various ini files that are available in the mql config folder. I am trying read the settings.ini file but it seems to be weird. May I know how I can read the settings.ini file?
Is there any way to do that please help me out.