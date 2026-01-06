Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 50
I hope you can help me.
I tried to set up the VPS through MT4. I first tried the free 24hr account which failed to set up on my first attempt and wasn't allowed the 2nd attempt for whatever reason. I then had to select the monthly subscription therefore, only to continue having further technical difficulties when trying to complete the transaction via Paypal and then via my Visa card. Each attempt failed at the final hurdle or so it seemed. Then I realised I payed several times!! I managed to cancel two subscription but I still have 20 USD in the MQL5 account. I am unable to withdraw this as it is not 'earned money'! Please advise how I can retrieve this money.
Much appreciated
This thread is not the service desk thread. It is the thread about how to contact with the service desk.
Besides, the service desk is dealing with financial issues only for now.
There are two ways for you to manage this situation -
1. -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Slava , 2019.02.20 07:45If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."
and finally - you can contact with the service desk explaining everything to them (using this link).
But do not expect the quick reply ..
Where can I find the IP, login and password of the VPS server after I bought it?
Can please anyone help me?
Are you talking about MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5?
It is the cloud (the copy of your Metatrader in cloud) so, normally - you do not need any IP etc.
Because this VPS is connected to your trading account.
How to subscribe to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
missing signal trades
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 09:50
Hello Nashy, below are the steps for implementing MQL5 integrated VPS:
1. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
2. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
3. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
4. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
5. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
6. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
More information (from this article) -
Set correct login and password of your MQL5.community account in Community tab, and more -
I'm trying to automate data collection for real-time forecasting. for this i need to collect data for consistency. But this can be done only with the strategy tester .
I want to know if there is a way for me to run and collect data from the strategy tester, and then the expert will start working? But this should happen when I apply the code of an expert or indicator that contains my strategy.
Can someone help with this?
Nice!
I don't know the reason for what you have commented like this. Is this a comment on my comment or someone else? Please clarify.
So essentially you want to develop a custom backtesting function .
You can access ticks and past news events in MT5 outside of the strategy tester as well
Please let me know if there is anything that would help. I will grateful to you.
Hello
I am a user of MT4 and just decided to use MT5
the problem is that when trying to modify parameters in the input tab when I switch to an other tab and come back to the input tab all the parmaters are systematically reinitialized...
How can we sort this out?