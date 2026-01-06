Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 75
Hello together,
i registered a VPS via the MT4 Plattform,
but when i migrate it, i become an error
the attached file.
how can i fix it?
thanks for your support
Frank
I do not speak this language (on your image) but it seems to be the following:
your ex4 file was compiled in MetaEditor using old build of Metatrader 4.
So, you can ask the author of this program to recompile it with the new build of Metatrader.
If I am mistaken so sorry .. (because it was in in English).
I rented MQL VPS for the first time yesterday.
I migrated a chart with EA working on it.
After few hours it says 'connect failed' then seems to be back to normal, please check below and let me know if the EA is running after that? Is the below normal? (I removed account number and other numbers)
2020.05.15 11:34:09.001 '*****': login datacenter on ICMarkets-Live19 through NY DC 1 (ping: 2.54 ms)
2020.05.15 11:34:09.033 '*****': previous successful authorization performed from 173.23******
2020.05.15 11:34:09.033 '*****': 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2020.05.15 12:11:50.786 '*****': connect failed [No connection]
2020.05.15 12:11:55.943 Connect: 170.75****
2020.05.15 12:12:01.099 Connect: 3.22****
2020.05.15 12:12:06.271 Connect: 34.1*****
2020.05.15 12:12:06.333 '******': login on ICMarkets-Live19 through NY DC 3 (ping: 13.29 ms)
2020.05.15 12:12:15.427 Connect: 34.19********
2020.05.15 12:12:15.443 '******': login datacenter on ICMarkets-Live19 through NY DC 3 (ping: 13.29 ms)
2020.05.15 12:12:15.489 '******': previous successful authorization performed from 37.22*******
2020.05.15 12:12:15.489 '******': 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2020.05.15 12:28:01.507 '******': ping to current access point NY DC 3 is 13.47 ms
2020.05.15 12:28:02.194 '******': 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to ICMarkets-Live19 is 13.47 ms
2020.05.15 13:28:02.356 RAM: 93 Mb reserved, 96 Mb committed
2020.05.15 13:30:21.513 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2020.05.15 13:39:42.842 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
Yes, it should running normally, this was an instant broker server connection failure.
Hi,
I'm trying to commit the code to MQL Storage, but I get this error.
I have this problem "Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team".
I have been feedback (Ticket Number, #2674290) at the service desk, but the service desk didn't reply to me.
Since I saw mql5's prompt on April 28 about my account's financial restriction, I have been feeding back the problem to the service desk. Until now, almost a month later, mql5 has not replied to me, let alone solved the problem.Ticket Number, #2674290
Please deal with it. Thank you!
This is a users' forum, it is not Metaquotes.
Only service desk can deal with it.
Since I saw mql5's prompt on April 28 about my account's financial restriction, I have been feeding back the problem to the service desk. Until now, almost a month later, mql5 has not replied to me, let alone solved the problem.
What can I do?
Hello, i try to login on MT4 to my MQL5 account, but got error:
2020.05.19 20:20:30.009 MQL5.community: authorization failed
2020.05.19 20:18:54.022 Signal: '36007544': failed get list of signals, connection error
All details: pass and log are correct