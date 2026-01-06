Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 75

New comment
 
Frank Langrehr:

Hello together,

i registered a VPS via the MT4 Plattform,

but when i migrate it, i become an error

the attached file.


how can i fix it?


thanks for your support


Frank

I do not speak this language (on your image) but it seems to be the following:
your ex4 file was compiled in MetaEditor using old build of Metatrader 4.
So, you can ask the author of this program to recompile it with the new build of Metatrader.

If I am mistaken so sorry .. (because it was in in English).

 

I rented MQL VPS for the first time yesterday.


I migrated a chart with EA working on it.


After few hours it says 'connect failed' then seems to be back to normal, please check below and let me know if the EA is running after that? Is the below normal? (I removed account number and other numbers)


2020.05.15 11:34:09.001 '*****': login datacenter on ICMarkets-Live19 through NY DC 1 (ping: 2.54 ms)

2020.05.15 11:34:09.033 '*****': previous successful authorization performed from 173.23******

2020.05.15 11:34:09.033 '*****': 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled

2020.05.15 12:11:50.786 '*****': connect failed [No connection]

2020.05.15 12:11:55.943 Connect: 170.75****

2020.05.15 12:12:01.099 Connect: 3.22****

2020.05.15 12:12:06.271 Connect: 34.1*****

2020.05.15 12:12:06.333 '******': login on ICMarkets-Live19 through NY DC 3 (ping: 13.29 ms)

2020.05.15 12:12:15.427 Connect: 34.19********

2020.05.15 12:12:15.443 '******': login datacenter on ICMarkets-Live19 through NY DC 3 (ping: 13.29 ms)

2020.05.15 12:12:15.489 '******': previous successful authorization performed from 37.22*******

2020.05.15 12:12:15.489 '******': 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled

2020.05.15 12:28:01.507 '******': ping to current access point NY DC 3 is 13.47 ms

2020.05.15 12:28:02.194 '******': 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to ICMarkets-Live19 is 13.47 ms

2020.05.15 13:28:02.356 RAM: 93 Mb reserved, 96 Mb committed

2020.05.15 13:30:21.513 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received

2020.05.15 13:39:42.842 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received



 
zack4x:

I rented MQL VPS for the first time yesterday.


I migrated a chart with EA working on it.


After few hours it says 'connect failed' then seems to be back to normal, please check below and let me know if the EA is running after that? Is the below normal? (I removed account number and other numbers)


2020.05.15 11:34:09.001 '*****': login datacenter on ICMarkets-Live19 through NY DC 1 (ping: 2.54 ms)

2020.05.15 11:34:09.033 '*****': previous successful authorization performed from 173.23******

2020.05.15 11:34:09.033 '*****': 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled

2020.05.15 12:11:50.786 '*****': connect failed [No connection]

2020.05.15 12:11:55.943 Connect: 170.75****

2020.05.15 12:12:01.099 Connect: 3.22****

2020.05.15 12:12:06.271 Connect: 34.1*****

2020.05.15 12:12:06.333 '******': login on ICMarkets-Live19 through NY DC 3 (ping: 13.29 ms)

2020.05.15 12:12:15.427 Connect: 34.19********

2020.05.15 12:12:15.443 '******': login datacenter on ICMarkets-Live19 through NY DC 3 (ping: 13.29 ms)

2020.05.15 12:12:15.489 '******': previous successful authorization performed from 37.22*******

2020.05.15 12:12:15.489 '******': 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled

2020.05.15 12:28:01.507 '******': ping to current access point NY DC 3 is 13.47 ms

2020.05.15 12:28:02.194 '******': 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to ICMarkets-Live19 is 13.47 ms

2020.05.15 13:28:02.356 RAM: 93 Mb reserved, 96 Mb committed

2020.05.15 13:30:21.513 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received

2020.05.15 13:39:42.842 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received



Yes, it should running normally, this was an instant broker server connection failure.

 

Hi,

I'm trying to commit the code to MQL Storage, but I get this error. 

 
Hello, MetaQuotes.


I have this problem "Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team".

I have been feedback (Ticket Number, #2674290) at the service desk, but the service desk didn't reply to me.

Since I saw mql5's prompt on April 28 about my account's financial restriction, I have been feeding back the problem to the service desk. Until now, almost a month later, mql5 has not replied to me, let alone solved the problem.

Ticket Number, #2674290


Please deal with it. Thank you!

Files:
4.jpg  97 kb
5.jpg  64 kb
 
donicqq:
Hello, MetaQuotes.


I have this problem "Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team".

I have been feedback (Ticket Number, #2674290) at the service desk, but the service desk didn't reply to me.

Since I saw mql5's prompt on April 28 about my account's financial restriction, I have been feeding back the problem to the service desk. Until now, almost a month later, mql5 has not replied to me, let alone solved the problem.

Ticket Number, #2674290


Please deal with it. Thank you!

This is a users' forum, it is not Metaquotes.

Only service desk can deal with it.

 
Keith Watford:

This is a users' forum, it is not Metaquotes.

Only service desk can deal with it.


Since I saw mql5's prompt on April 28 about my account's financial restriction, I have been feeding back the problem to the service desk. Until now, almost a month later, mql5 has not replied to me, let alone solved the problem.


What can I do?

 
donicqq:


Since I saw mql5's prompt on April 28 about my account's financial restriction, I have been feeding back the problem to the service desk. Until now, almost a month later, mql5 has not replied to me, let alone solved the problem.


What can I do?

Keith Watford:

This is a users' forum, it is not Metaquotes.

Only service desk can deal with it.

 
donicqq: What can I do?
You wait.
  1. This is a users' forum not Metaquotes. Only MetaQuotes can handle that. Contact Service Desk. Bottom of every page is Contacts and requests.
    Or one of the two Russian threads, per:
              Please cancel my account restrictions - VPS for Forex - General - MQL5 programming forum #3
    I got a reply from the service desk yesterday regarding an issue. It only took 9 months!
              I want to close my account - MQL5 programming forum 2020.04.21

    It's been 1 month … the service desk finally responds.
              Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 59 #584 2019.10.08
  2. The service desk is dealing with financial issues only for now. And any other issues/possible bugs/suggestions/ideas/etc should be discussed on the forum.
              Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - MQL5 programming forum - #509 2019.05.21
    When verified, then post in the MetaQuote's specific thread for your version. For example New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2170
 

Hello, i try to login on MT4 to my MQL5 account, but got error:


2020.05.19 20:20:30.009 MQL5.community: authorization failed

2020.05.19 20:18:54.022 Signal: '36007544': failed get list of signals, connection error


All details: pass and log are correct



1...686970717273747576777879808182...121
New comment