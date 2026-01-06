Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 117

MT4 authorization failure, MT4 can not see and download their own purchase indicators, make sure that the account and password is correct, how to solve, thank you
 
chen di #:
MT4 authorization failure, MT4 can not see and download their own purchase indicators, make sure that the account and password is correct, how to solve, thank you

Go to Community tab and fill your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is fx0001 because the link to your profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fx0001
I mean: your forum login is fx0001 (not FX0001).

And your forum password is your forum native password (not good/facebook related password).

Community tab is located here -

Also - look at Metatrader journal about the error numbers (error 403, error 404 or more).

 
NathanYsp #:
Hi Im having problem backtesting with EA, until yesterday it was fine, today the MT5 use all the memory (256GB) in matter of minutes until the computer crashes.

I have a Lenovo P620 With a Threadripper 3995WX pro, 256gb of Memory.

I read in some old threads the there was a problem with amd processors, I wonder if this problem is back.

Thank you.

Any news about this problem? There is anyone else having the same issue?

Thanks

 
NathanYsp #:

Any news about this problem? There is anyone else having the same issue?

Thanks

The admin replied to you here - post
Sergey Golubev #:
The admin replied to you here - post

Thank you Sergey.

 

Hello. I just registered as a seller on MQL5 and ever since then I get this error every time I restart MT5 (Please see attached).

I am forced to enter my login and password after every restart. 

Any help would be appreciated.

 
Brent Laurier Mercier #:

Hello. I just registered as a seller on MQL5 and ever since then I get this error every time I restart MT5 (Please see attached).

I am forced to enter my login and password after every restart. 

Any help would be appreciated.

Nevermind, it does not make me re login every restart, but only if I delete the new demo account that for some reason is now in my accounts tab even though I never created this account. 
 
How to change VPS Subscription from Monthly to 6 Months? 
 

hello 

i face a problem to download meta4

 
Samer #:

hello 

i face a problem to download meta4

Select MT4 broker and download MT4 directly from the broker's websit (and if any issue - ask your broker for support).
How to select Metatrader broker?
Read this summary thread:

