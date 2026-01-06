Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 79
hello,
can you please delete my account and my message on the forum ?
thanks,
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/628
Dear, so for such a bug report to the right dev/tester team could you please show me which of these options best fits the request?
Contacts and requests --> subjects --> choose the subject of your issue :
+Register as a company
+Issue with a job in freelance
+Issue with adding funds...
+Issue with withdrawing...
+Financial operation are limited
+Payment issue: ...
(sfortunately the attach picture button is missing on my chrome browser.. )
I ended up posting this request (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/345004) on the general/forum section but without any apparently effect : I'm available to open it as service desk request if it help to have a comprensive feedback.
T
I want to delete my account.can someone help plz
Contact the Service Desk.
Dear Sir/ Madam,
I have rented a VPS from the Mql website for my MT4 account and have migrated 'All' on to the VPS, however when I open up the same MT4 account on another computer and log into my VPS (by the Mql account), I am not finding any of the EAs or Indicators which I had originally uploaded onto my VPS...please advise as to what should I do...I would be very grateful...thanks a lot...Samit
Did you check that your MQL5 VPS synchronization was succesful in the first place?
Go to your MQL5 VPS (right click) in the Navigator window >> Journals and check if you have a similar message:
If not, you haven't migrated correctly.
You need to attach your EAs and indicators on the appropriate charts, locally in your MT4 terminal, click the Auto Trading button and then right click on your MQL5 VPS >> Synchronize all.
I accidentally hit the cancel button on a signal subscription I just made. How do I un-cancel? I want to subscribe to this signal.
If you cancelled within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will be automatically refunded.
So, subscribe again from the beginning.
I recently started trading via MetaTrader 4. I have some problems since this afternoon. I can't adjust the lot size so it stays fixed at 9999.00. When I adjust it it is not possible to place a trade. I've tried everything to solve it, but nothing helps. I hope you can help me. Kind regards,
You don't make sense, what kind of account is that, demo or real?
Post some screenshot of your problem.