Helo

I was talking with a seller on the freelance service, because I've post a job.

There was 3 sellers, and I was mostly talking with one of them.

We talk, talk, talk, and I send him one source code that I had about another indicator bought on the freelance service.

We end talking, I went out 2 hours have a walk, and when I come back, the conversation has disapear.

And, I don't remember his name.

Question 1 >> why did the conversation disapear ?

Question 2 >> Can I see message that I have published to find the name of the guy I was talking to.

Question 3 >> Was it a bad thing to send a source code to a seller ? (a source code built by another seller).

Thanks for your answers

 
This thread is not a service desk.
The service desk link is in your profile.

I want to delete my account!

How do I do it?

 
rudolfart:

I want to delete my account!

How do I do it?


write to service desk (the link is in your profile).

I woke up this morning (12/1) to find I was stopped out on the GBP/USD at 1.14 yet it never came close dipping that low and has not been close to that low since October 2016. I noticed this happened a earlier this year as well. I plan to make a significant deposit with a broker that uses MQL5 because it is the cleanest platform but if it is going to be buggy on trades, I have not choice but to find a different platform. Can you please look into it? Thanks!

 
methodx:

I woke up this morning (12/1) to find I was stopped out on the GBP/USD at 1.14 yet it never came close dipping that low and has not been close to that low since October 2016. I noticed this happened a earlier this year as well. I plan to make a significant deposit with a broker that uses MQL5 because it is the cleanest platform but if it is going to be buggy on trades, I have not choice but to find a different platform. Can you please look into it? Thanks!

I  has nothing to do with the platform, but with the broker. Ask them what happened.

See https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/221531

Alain Verleyen:

I  has nothing to do with the platform, but with the broker. Ask them what happened.

See https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/221531


I am not currently working with a broker. I'm using your free demo account.

 
methodx:

I am not currently working with a broker. I'm using your free demo account.


Free demo account is providing just for practicing. 
MetaQuotes is providing free demo accounts only so you can not deposit to MetaQuotes account with Metatrader.
To deposit your money - you need to select the broker which is using Metatrader.

Besides, datafeed/price etc are not centralized ...

 
methodx:

I am not currently working with a broker. I'm using your free demo account.


For example - 

  • one traders are selecting the broker based on the location - they want to deposit to the broker from same country with them;
  • the other traders are selecting the broker with good datafeed (the brokers which do not have the issue described by you in previous posts);
  • other traders want to select the brokers to trade some paerticular symbol (Bitcoun/USD; USD/TRY; and so on);
  • other traders are selecting the brokers according to the spread and slippage and so on ...

I mean - this issue (from your previous post) is nothing with Metatrader.

