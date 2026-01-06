Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 93
Hey Sergey, thanks for help.
Unfortunately that didn't help much, other than the fact that I know now there an AppGallery provided by Huwaei lol.
What can I do now? My HMS is running and I don't really know what else I can do to get my MQ ID
when i try logging into mt mql5 account on my mt5 is always saying incorrect login why
Are you trying to fill Community tab of Metatrader?
Use your forum login and your forum password (your forum login is martinlutter; do not use your email for login).
read post #1 for more information.
I am using Windows so I can not help much sorry.
But I found some information which may be related:
Thx Sergey. This thread is very good, however it is outdated (2016). Wine has changed a lot and it is possible to run 32 and 64 bits programs on the same wine.
I can only install MetaTrader 5 using the Wine 64 bits otherwise I got an error message that it is not possible to install a 64 bits program on the 32 bits platform (Windows 7 from wine).
I could copy the installation from the wine 64 to the wine 32 bits, but the same error occurs.
When I force to run Metatrader 5 using wine32 I get the error below:
0009:err:module:__wine_process_init L"C:\\Program Files\\MetaTrader 5\\terminal64.exe" 64-bit application not supported in 32-bit prefix
Is there any file called terminal.exe? Because on my installation there is only the terminal64.exe
Maybe shall I install Metatrader on a real Windows 10 and then copy the directory to the wine directory on my Ubuntu 20.04 ? It would be a Portable Version of Metatrader.
MT5 will not work on 32-bit OS.
By the way, MetaQuotes announced some package in the end of January this year:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Metatrader 4/5 MACOS ????
Rashid Umarov , 2021.01.22 15:17
Added a section about installing MetaTrader on Mac OS to help and articles using the CrossOver installation package.
i subscribed for VPS of MQL for signal subscription but the signal provider was removed by the system don't know for what reason and my subscription money refunded. now i dont have a signal and VPS is useless.
will this VPS work with another account of mine where i have subscribed for signal or can my money be refunded
i subscribed for VPS of MQL for signal subscription but the signal provider was removed by the system don't know for what reason and my subscription money refunded. now i dont have a signal and VPS is useless.
will this VPS work with another account of mine where i have subscribed for signal or can my money be refunded
You can move your VPS subscription to the other trading account:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to move a signal to same account but different VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27
You can move your signal subscription, but only once a week here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
and your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
i have awarded project to a developer at freelanc services?
Hi, I suscribe to a signal provider but the trades will not copy because it says "symbol not found"
He executes XAUUSD.D and my broker has XAUUSD. What can i do to get the signals to copy?