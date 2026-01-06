Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 93

New comment
 
Aymen_mt5trading:

Hey Sergey, thanks for help.


Unfortunately that didn't help much, other than the fact that I know now there an AppGallery provided by Huwaei lol.

What can I do now? My HMS is running and I don't really know what else I can do to get my MQ ID

  • Update your phone (Android),
    or
  • restart it (on the same way as one user did: "I rebooted, and it works, at least for now"),
    or
  • wait when MetaQuotes will finally move "all terminals on Huawei phones to Huawei Mobile Services (HMS)",
    or
  • write to the service desk (in case MQ is already having the decision for all the users with Huawei).
 
when i try logging into mt mql5 account on my mt5 is always saying incorrect login why
 
martinlutter:
when i try logging into mt mql5 account on my mt5 is always saying incorrect login why

Are you trying to fill Community tab of Metatrader?
Use your forum login and your forum password (your forum login is martinlutter; do not use your email for login).
read post for more information.

I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform
I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform
  • 2020.05.21
  • www.mql5.com
I click install but nothing happened, i try it for atleast 30 times already and it always come up with this message i am sure my username and passw...
 
Sergey Golubev:

I am using Windows so I can not help much sorry.
But I found some information which may be related:

Thx Sergey. This thread is very good, however it is outdated (2016). Wine has changed a lot and it is possible to run 32 and 64 bits programs on the same wine.

I can only install MetaTrader 5 using the Wine 64 bits otherwise I got an error message that it is not possible to install a 64 bits program on the 32 bits platform (Windows 7 from wine).

I could copy the installation from the wine 64 to the wine 32 bits, but the same error occurs. 

When I force to run Metatrader 5 using wine32 I get the error below:

0009:err:module:__wine_process_init L"C:\\Program Files\\MetaTrader 5\\terminal64.exe" 64-bit application not supported in 32-bit prefix

Is there any file called terminal.exe?  Because on my installation there is only the terminal64.exe

Maybe shall I install Metatrader on a real Windows 10 and then copy the directory to the wine directory on my Ubuntu 20.04 ? It would be a Portable Version of Metatrader.

 
jocafi:

Thx Sergey. This thread is very good, however it is outdated (2016). Wine has changed a lot and it is possible to run 32 and 64 bits programs on the same wine.

I can only install MetaTrader 5 using the Wine 64 bits otherwise I got an error message that it is not possible to install a 64 bits program on the 32 bits platform (Windows 7 from wine).

I could copy the installation from the wine 64 to the wine 32 bits, but the same error occurs. 

When I force to run Metatrader 5 using wine32 I get the error below:

0009:err:module:__wine_process_init L"C:\\Program Files\\MetaTrader 5\\terminal64.exe" 64-bit application not supported in 32-bit prefix

Is there any file called terminal.exe?  Because on my installation there is only the terminal64.exe

Maybe shall I install Metatrader on a real Windows 10 and then copy the directory to the wine directory on my Ubuntu 20.04 ? It would be a Portable Version of Metatrader.

MT5 will not work on 32-bit OS.

----------------

By the way, MetaQuotes announced some package in the end of January this year:

Installation on Mac OS - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5 Help
Installation on Mac OS - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The trading platform can be installed and used on computers that run Mac OS using Wine. Wine is a free and open source software application that...
 

i subscribed for VPS of MQL for signal subscription but the signal provider was removed by the system don't know for what reason and my subscription money refunded. now i dont have a signal and VPS is useless.

will this VPS work with another account of mine where i have subscribed for signal or can my money be refunded

 
2100114094 Venkat:

i subscribed for VPS of MQL for signal subscription but the signal provider was removed by the system don't know for what reason and my subscription money refunded. now i dont have a signal and VPS is useless.

will this VPS work with another account of mine where i have subscribed for signal or can my money be refunded

You can move your VPS subscription to the other trading account:

 
Hi sir , is sharing email, phone, watsapp, telegram allowed after

 i have awarded project to a developer at freelanc services?

 
How to link my other accounts to my master account
 

Hi, I suscribe to a signal provider but the trades will not copy because it says "symbol not found"

He executes XAUUSD.D and my broker has XAUUSD. What can i do to get the signals to copy?


1...8687888990919293949596979899100...121
New comment