Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 112
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i am getting error code cant download file after i purchased it from mql
Please help, I can't log in on my MT5 MQL5 community, but with the same credentials I'm able to log in through the browser
Login to website has nothing to do with the login to Community tab of Metatrader (because there are different login mechanisms).
Community tab of Metatrader is located in Tools - Options - Community -
Your Community tab login is immanuelthelight (not your email) because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/immanuelthelight and your password is this mql5 forum password (not google/facebook related password).
Hi Developer ,
Can you help to add feature such as path similar with trading view during drawing chart
hi i would like to order a withdrawal to my bank account, and its not letting me. If i cant withdraw my money i will just have to contact my bank.
If you mean withdrawal from your trading account, then contact your broker.
MQL5.com is not a broker, nor has anything to do with live trading accounts and deposited money into them.
(Copied from https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454264):
There appears to be a regression in build 3950 (14 Sep 2023) in the behavior of the preprocessor. The code below compiles without errors on the old build 3802 (9 Jun 2023):
#define NAME(prefix, linenr) prefix##linenr
#define MAKE_VAR \
int NAME(example, __LINE__) = 123
void OnStart() {
MAKE_VAR; // int example6 = 123;
MAKE_VAR; // int example7 = 123;
}
However, when compiling this same code in build 3950, I get an error message:
'example__LINE__' - variable already defined
see declaration of variable '"void OnStart()"::example__LINE__'
Unfortunately, I use preprocessor concatenation ## a lot in my code so all my experts and indicators are now broken and don't compile anymore...
good morning! I have a problem with the VPS server in two accounts that are the INCENTECO broker, where it connects to the London VPS in which it does not provide any signal, it does not allow connection, the sign "migration failure" appears. I attach an image so you can see the error and I await a response. greetings