Hello, View / Reports bug - I have current balance 92,5k, Equity 89,6k but it is displayed as "Balance 68k, Equity 157k" on the chart.
Can you help me how to solve this issue? I have deposited and withdrawn money from the account several times.
Thank you, David.
Connection is lost, even though I have an internet connection, I cannot run tests
This is one suggestion about -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT4 not working
Eleni Anna Branou, 2022.10.21 14:29
Check whether you are properly logged into your trading account, this is the most common mistake new users do, they use the wrong trading account credentials, so double check your trading account number, master password and broker/server.
You can see if you are properly logged in, in the Journal tab of your Terminal window and at the right bottom corner of your terminal, where the connection bars and data centers are located.
Hello everyone,
I am a registered seller, and already published a few EAs.
I'd like to know how many people visited my products (no how many people bought it). Can we track traffic using something like Google Analytics etc? - is there a guide for this?
Are you planning to add analytic system?
TLDR: Thanks all, sorry for intruding. Please be kind.
I've kept comments to myself and interacting with the community to a complete minimum because I don't want to solicit any scathing remarks while I learned this platform (especially after reading forum redirects from certain Moderators). Hopefully, I don't antagonize the forum police in this topic, but I've been using MT4 and MT5 for a little over 3 years without using an MQL account for this reason. I have done my best to not require help, read the codebase and tutored myself from such masters as Mladen Rakic, Nikolay Kositsin, Vladimir Karputov, Sciptor and the talented MQL staff via documentation and codebase (to neglect many other contributors to my growth in MQL5 and MQL4). I do have a Computer Science background, so it was never too impossible.
---> Now to background of the issue:
1: Within the past 6 months certain updates caused issues with my custom EA's. First I was backtesting on the ST and it started providing odd results compared to a single test run result. Which I saw was suppose to be fixed in Release Notes for MT5 build 4585. I dealt with that best I could, tried to make sure I minimized global variables, initialized them correctly, freed or deleted global variables/arrays/indicators. To some degree that helped (as it is good practice to condense unnecessary code anyways). However, the problem persisted worse than prior to the update even still. I don't complain because I trust the MT5 development team and even if it gets a bit rough sometimes, I don't want to distract them from a forest for the sake of my perceived tree. Generally for most instances of an optimization run the single test passes provide exact results and I can ignore the outliers. (Since some of them are caused from an Indicator being passed a test parameter that elicits undesired results). It got better, but it leads me to this.
2: Then recently within the past handful of updates I've had issues with my Custom indicators, and using other peoples custom indicators. The error I usually get is 4603 and it is nearly always if I use an Indicator within an Indicator. I check the filepath, the function parameters, the data types, checked how I use CopyBuffer (even if moot) and using both iCustom and "IndicatorCreate(NULL, 0, IND_CUSTOM,ArraySize(params), params);" They both prove to run into the same error. I did recently change the LongPathsEnabled DWORD in my Win11 to 1 (enabled). Which I'm going to go attempt to undo after this post, and it quite possible could be the cause of the error.
---> And to the point of the request:
This may have been suggested before and that's okay, but if there is every a way to implement a version rollback from inside the platform. Or for us to somehow select our rollback versions from within MT5 when they are installed and providing us UTMOST stability. I think that would be helpful to the MT5 staff (for polling what versions are most stable across the user base) and us. And please do forgive me for not noticing someone's post on this topic already, as this forum is vast and search results bring up MQL4 topics as well as MQL5 whenever I just want MQL5 nowadays. And that also inhibits my first post in this forum and my freedom to express my opinion on the matter.
Thanks for the read and possibly the kindness should anyone spare it. Happy coding! Now off to debug, and possibly rolling back to a version of MT5 in my stockpile of previous versions and preventing liveupdate from updating MT5. Ugh...
Are you using ChatGPT (or other A.I.) to generate the text on your post here #1187 ?
... I have done my best to not require help, read the codebase and tutored myself from such masters as Mladen Rakic, Nikolay Kositsin, Vladimir Karputov, Sciptor and ...
1: Within the past 6 months certain updates caused issues with my custom EA's...
Because you registered 6 hours ago on the forum -
This may have been suggested before and that's okay, but if there is every a way to implement a version rollback from inside the platform. Or for us to somehow select our rollback versions from within MT5 when they are installed and providing us UTMOST stability.
There is no possibility about rollback from inside the platform (yes, it was already asked).
There are some ways for the users in this situation:
4603
As you apparently are using an account that is only 6 hours old, and that you also know much about antagonising the free staff- almost as much as me (haha), you should also know that having a 2nd account is also not allowed, as I do not see how you could have read all the appropriate threads on the forum without having an older account, as Sergey seems to think the same with his sarcastic comment (haha).
Without seeing more of your code, of which are many examples of the detailed threads your should have read, users do not get much notice or help when they do not show their attempts at coding, before they ask for help. Like the arrogant, but rightly so, experts on this forum say often: "We are not mind readers, nor can we see your screen" and my favourite "our crystal balls are broken".
Hi,
i have problem with the chart. i can't see the index chart of spx updatet at 2025. i can seee only the 2022.
can you help me please?
tnks