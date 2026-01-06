Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 14
Gentlemen,
I have published my signal publicly. When I visit my "seller" page, it's there and "Published" .. but when I go to my "signals" page I don't find it neither under "public" tab nor "private" tab, although it's there under "all signals" tab.
Your assistance in solving this issue is highly appreciated.
This isn't actually the Service Desk, it's just a topic about the Service Desk. You need to use the Service Desk link in the left menu of your profile ;-)
As everyone knows, to change the colors of an object, simply click two times on it and a window appears that lets you change their properties.
Just click on the point indicated by the arrow, will appear a color palette, just choose the color will change.
Using MQL4 and LInux OpenSuse, it works perfectly.
But, using MQL5 and Linux OpenSuse, the color column is disabled.
And you can not change the colors in the properties window.
I can do something about it, or is it a bug MTL5 unsolved?
Thanks in advanceSérgio Gelli
I'm using OpenSuse Linux with KDE and MQL5.







Hello,
I use Metatrader 4 and after build 830 I have had problems with the program hanging/ after starting. I cant do anything but I have found out that the problems often is because of missing historical data in some of the charts in the active template. Today I copied the historical data from another terminal thats active all week and that solved the problem. I cant remember having this problem before. The program should not crash just because of missing historical data so you should look into it.
Regards
Kenneth
I and an other participant in on other forum have serious problems with MT4/830 : symptom : After couple of hours one or some MT4-terminals (on different VPS) the network connection in MT4 dies . The connection field says "no connection" and it has no connection. All shown servers have n/a. Other MT4 instances MT4/830 survive and work properly on same or other VPS. Doing a rescan is partly o.k. some servers will have a ping value, some not. Establishing a connect is not possible when choosing one of the servers with ping value. MT4 is not crashed ina sense it is frozen, but there is no network activity. Restart of MT4 solves the problem for a while but 1 day or a couple of hours later MT4 'freezes' again. It is not related on the VPS because the remaining terminals work fine and otehr VPS are affected or not. We did not see this behaviour earlier than installing MT/830 for years. I had a stop of 5 terminals, then 2 and yesterday 1. The collegue had a 4 terminal stop on his VPS yesterday. I don't know his configuration but this is not random for both of us, this should be a systematic error Is this a bug in Build in MT4 Build 830 ? Running MT4 fpr years, problem sonce first day of upgrade to v830.
Hi guys,
I would need your help (thank you in advance).
All of a sudden my MT4 cannot connect to any of the servers it finds.
My internet connection works.
I restarted, logged in again, "rescanned" servers", switched off the firewall, switched off the anti-virus but still no luck.
The account is not expired neither since I use it successfully on my laptop.
Just on my PC MT4 does show "no connection" persistently.
Any idea what the issue may be?Thank you!
Hi Thorsten,
we seem to experience the same issue.
There is some buy in MT4 v830 somewhere.....
Best, FF
issue could be that in the new MT4 version 830, the history is set to max by default which crases the machines.....
Hi,
Maybe I got it wrong. I am registered on MQL5. I am using the same name which I have on MQL5 and the same password on Metatrader4 too in the Terminal at Community....
However, it is not possible for me to buy an indicator. Why not? I am using the last Terminal which is Build 840.
Please, advice me what to do.
Regards,
Luvene