Account Properties

To obtain information about the current account there are several functions: AccountInfoInteger(), AccountInfoDouble() and AccountInfoString(). The function parameter values can accept values from the corresponding ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO enumerations.

For the function AccountInfoInteger()

ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER

Identifier Description Type ACCOUNT_LOGIN Account number long ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE Account trade mode ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE Account leverage long ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS Maximum allowed number of active pending orders int ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED Allowed trade for the current account bool ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor bool ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE Margin calculation mode ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS The number of decimal places in the account currency, which are required for an accurate display of trading results int ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE An indication showing that positions can only be closed by FIFO rule. If the property value is set to true, then each symbol positions will be closed in the same order, in which they are opened, starting with the oldest one. In case of an attempt to close positions in a different order, the trader will receive an appropriate error. For accounts with the non-hedging position accounting mode (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), the property value is always false. bool ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED Allowed opposite positions on a single symbol bool

For the function AccountInfoDouble()

ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE

Identifier Description Type ACCOUNT_BALANCE Account balance in the deposit currency double ACCOUNT_CREDIT Account credit in the deposit currency double ACCOUNT_PROFIT Current profit of an account in the deposit currency double ACCOUNT_EQUITY Account equity in the deposit currency double ACCOUNT_MARGIN Account margin used in the deposit currency double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE Free margin of an account in the deposit currency double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL Account margin level in percents double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL Margin call level. Depending on the set ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE is expressed in percents or in the deposit currency double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO Margin stop out level. Depending on the set ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE is expressed in percents or in the deposit currency double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL Initial margin. The amount reserved on an account to cover the margin of all pending orders double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE Maintenance margin. The minimum equity reserved on an account to cover the minimum amount of all open positions double ACCOUNT_ASSETS The current assets of an account double ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES The current liabilities on an account double ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED The current blocked commission amount on an account double

For function AccountInfoString()

ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING

Identifier Description Type ACCOUNT_NAME Client name string ACCOUNT_SERVER Trade server name string ACCOUNT_CURRENCY Account currency string ACCOUNT_COMPANY Name of a company that serves the account string

There are several types of accounts that can be opened on a trade server. The type of account on which an MQL5 program is running can be found out using the ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE enumeration.

ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE

Identifier Description ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO Demo account ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST Contest account ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_REAL Real account

In case equity is not enough for maintaining open positions, the Stop Out situation, i.e. forced closing occurs. The minimum margin level at which Stop Out occurs can be set in percentage or in monetary terms. To find out the mode set for the account use the ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE enumeration.

ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE

Identifier Description ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT Account stop out mode in percents ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_MONEY Account stop out mode in money

ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE

Identifier Description ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING Used for the OTC markets to interpret positions in the "netting" mode (only one position can exist for one symbol). The margin is calculated based on the symbol type (SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE). ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE Used for the exchange markets. Margin is calculated based on the discounts specified in symbol settings. Discounts are set by the broker, but not less than the values set by the exchange. ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING Used for the exchange markets where individual positions are possible (hedging, multiple positions can exist for one symbol). The margin is calculated based on the symbol type (SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE) taking into account the hedged margin (SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED).

An example of the script that outputs a brief account information.