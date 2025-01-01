DocumentationSections
Account Properties

To obtain information about the current account there are several functions: AccountInfoInteger(), AccountInfoDouble() and AccountInfoString(). The function parameter values can accept values from the corresponding ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO enumerations.

For the function AccountInfoInteger()

ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER

Identifier

Description

Type

ACCOUNT_LOGIN

Account number

long

ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE

Account trade mode

ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE

ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE

Account leverage

long

ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS

Maximum allowed number of active pending orders

int

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE

Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin

ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE

ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED

Allowed trade for the current account

bool

ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT

Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor

bool

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE

Margin calculation mode

ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE

ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS

The number of decimal places in the account currency, which are required for an accurate display of trading results

int

ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE

An indication showing that positions can only be closed by FIFO rule. If the property value is set to true, then each symbol positions will be closed in the same order, in which they are opened, starting with the oldest one. In case of an attempt to close positions in a different order, the trader will receive an appropriate error.

 

For accounts with the non-hedging position accounting mode (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), the property value is always false.

bool

ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED

Allowed opposite positions on a single symbol

bool

For the function AccountInfoDouble()

ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE

Identifier

Description

Type

ACCOUNT_BALANCE

Account balance in the deposit currency

double

ACCOUNT_CREDIT

Account credit in the deposit currency

double

ACCOUNT_PROFIT

Current profit of an account in the deposit currency

double

ACCOUNT_EQUITY

Account equity in the deposit currency

double

ACCOUNT_MARGIN

Account margin used in the deposit currency

double

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE

Free margin of an account in the deposit currency

double

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL

Account margin level in percents

double

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL

Margin call level. Depending on the set ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE is expressed in percents or in the deposit currency

double

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO

Margin stop out level. Depending on the set ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE is expressed in percents or in the deposit currency

double

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL

Initial margin. The amount reserved on an account to cover the margin of all pending orders

double

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE

Maintenance margin. The minimum equity reserved on an account to cover the minimum amount of all open positions

double

ACCOUNT_ASSETS

The current assets of an account

double

ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES

The current liabilities on an account

double

ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED

The current blocked commission amount on an account

double

For function AccountInfoString()

ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING

Identifier

Description

Type

ACCOUNT_NAME

Client name

string

ACCOUNT_SERVER

Trade server name

string

ACCOUNT_CURRENCY

Account currency

string

ACCOUNT_COMPANY

Name of a company that serves the account

string

There are several types of accounts that can be opened on a trade server. The type of account on which an MQL5 program is running can be found out using the ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE enumeration.

ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE

Identifier

Description

ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO

Demo account

ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST

Contest account

ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_REAL

Real account

In case equity is not enough for maintaining open positions, the Stop Out situation, i.e. forced closing occurs. The minimum margin level at which Stop Out occurs can be set in percentage or in monetary terms. To find out the mode set for the account use the ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE enumeration.

ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE

Identifier

Description

ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT

Account stop out mode in percents

ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_MONEY

Account stop out mode in money

ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE

Identifier

Description

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING

Used for the OTC markets to interpret positions in the "netting" mode (only one position can exist for one symbol). The margin is calculated based on the symbol type (SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE).

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE

Used for the exchange markets. Margin is calculated based on the discounts specified in symbol settings. Discounts are set by the broker, but not less than the values set by the exchange.

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING

Used for the exchange markets where individual positions are possible (hedging, multiple positions can exist for one symbol). The margin is calculated based on the symbol type (SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE) taking into account the hedged margin (SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED).

An example of the script that outputs a brief account information.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- Name of the company
   string company=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_COMPANY);
//--- Name of the client
   string name=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME);
//--- Account number
   long login=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN);
//--- Name of the server
   string server=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER);
//--- Account currency
   string currency=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY);
//--- Demo, contest or real account
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE account_type=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE);
//--- Now transform the value of  the enumeration into an understandable form
   string trade_mode;
   switch(account_type)
     {
      case  ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO:
         trade_mode="demo";
         break;
      case  ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST:
         trade_mode="contest";
         break;
      default:
         trade_mode="real";
         break;
     }
//--- Stop Out is set in percentage or money
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE stop_out_mode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE);
//--- Get the value of the levels when Margin Call and Stop Out occur
   double margin_call=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL);
   double stop_out=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO);
//--- Show brief account information
   PrintFormat("The account of the client '%s' #%d %s opened in '%s' on the server '%s'",
               name,login,trade_mode,company,server);
   PrintFormat("Account currency - %s, MarginCall and StopOut levels are set in %s",
               currency,(stop_out_mode==ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT)?"percentage":" money");
   PrintFormat("MarginCall=%G, StopOut=%G",margin_call,stop_out);
  }